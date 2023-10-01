Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Considering Doing Halloween As Barbie And Ken At Heidi Klum’s Party

Welcome to spooky season y'all, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce (Traylor) are already costume planning. According to a source who spoke with the Daily Mail, the newly-formed couple have plans for a joint costume referencing one of the biggest pop culture hits of the year. The couple are reportedly eyeing Barbie and Ken as their costume, inspired by the smash-hit Greta Gerwig film that dominated the box office over the summer.

Furthermore, they have already received their first party invitation. "I would love to invite them," Heidi Klum told the British paper this week. "If they would just show up, I'm sure no one at the door will turn them away," Klum added. The paper's source also reports that the couple is interested. "Heidi Klum's Halloween party is a very big option for them to attend, they haven't made it 100 per cent, but since they have made things official in other ways that they have even started a relationship, they are really feeling it all out and they might want to make that night be the night they go, red carpet official."

Swift In New Jersey To Watch Kelce

Meanwhile, things are quickly progressing in the Traylorverse. Swift is expected to attend the Chiefs road game against the New York Jets later today. Her appearance at the Chiefs' home win against the Bears last weekend was likely a contributing factor to the game earning the highest viewership of the NFL's third week. Furthermore, the NFL experienced a 63% increase in the 18-49 female demographic for the game. Meanwhile, Kelce jerseys saw a 400% sales spike and the tight end gained over 300,000 new social media followers.

Elsewhere, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been spotted engaging in some light PDA following the Chiefs game on Sunday night. Swift was seen with her arm around Kelce during a private team party at Prime Social in Kansas City. Kelce reportedly rented out the entire rooftop bar to party it up with friends, family, teammates, and his now-confirmed new boo. Elsewhere, one of Kelce's exes has continued to go after the tight end. Maya Benberry recently doubled down on claims that Kelce was unfaithful. The pair briefly dated as Benberry won Kelce's 2016 dating show. In a recent interview, Benberry called Kelce a "narcissist" before unironically saying that she "had him first".

