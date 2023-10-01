Travis Kelce & Chiefs Teammates Swap Friendship Bracelets In Taylor Swift-Inspired TikTok

Are the Chiefs the official Swiftie franchise of the NFL? Quite possibly. Travis Kelce made homage to his new boo Taylor Swift with a TikTok video that referenced part of her fan culture. In the short video, Kelce is seen swapping friendship bracelets with his teammates. The gesture is a reference to the swapping of bracelets that has become a staple of Taylor Swift concerts, especially on the Eras Tour.

In fact, it was a friendship bracelet that kicked off the whole Traylor romance. "[Taylor] doesn't talk before or after the show because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs she sings during the show. So I was a little butthurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her. If you're up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets and I received a bunch of them. But I wanted to give one to Taylor with my number on it. She doesn't meet anybody, or at least she didn't wanna meet me. So I took it personally," Kelce told his brother on their podcast back in July.

Swift Attending Chiefs Game On Sunday

Meanwhile, things are quickly progressing in the Traylorverse. Swift is expected to attend the Chiefs road game against the New York Jets later today. Her appearance at the Chiefs' home win against the Bears last weekend was likely a contributing factor to the game earning the highest viewership of the NFL's third week. Furthermore, the NFL experienced a 63% increase in the 18-49 female demographic for the game. Meanwhile, Kelce jerseys saw a 400% sales spike and the tight end gained over 300,000 new social media followers.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been spotted engaging in some light PDA following the Chiefs game on Sunday night. Swift was seen with her arm around Kelce during a private team party at Prime Social in Kansas City. Kelce reportedly rented out the entire rooftop bar to party it up with friends, family, teammates, and his now-confirmed new boo. Elsewhere, one of Kelce's exes has continued to go after the tight end. Maya Benberry recently doubled down on claims that Kelce was unfaithful. The pair briefly dated as Benberry won Kelce's 2016 dating show. In a recent interview, Benberry called Kelce a "narcissist" before unironically saying that she "had him first".

