Julius Randle Hilariously Falls For Viral Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce TikTok Prank

Julius Randle became one of the most high-profile victims of a new TikTok prank. In a video filmed by his wife Kendra, Randle very slowly sits up after being hit with the question "isn't it crazy how Taylor Swift put Travis Kelce on the map?" Randle looks at his wife in confusion before replying. "No one knew who Travis Kelce was? Are you fucking crazy? She didn't put that n-gga on the map. Every football fan in the world and a lot of people outside of football [knew who Travis Kelce was]. He had his own TV show E!."

The "Taylor Swift put Travis Kelce on the map" prank has been all over TikTok in recent days. The general premise is women asking men in their life about Taylor Swift "putting Travis Kelce on the map". The reactions range from confusion to upset to genuine anger. While it's all in good fun, some of the reactions are worrying. Sports is seen one as one of the major contributors to domestic violence and safe to say, that some of the TikToks can get pretty scary.

Swift Expected Back At Chiefs Game This Weekend

Meanwhile, sources have told Front Office Sports that Taylor Swift is expected to attend the Chiefs road game against the New York Jets this Sunday. Last week, Swift's presence at Arrowhead Stadium helped make Chiefs-Bears the most-watched game of the weekend. In more personal boons for Kelce, his podcast is currently #1 on the Apple charts. Additionally, he received over 300,000 new Instagram followers this week.

Furthermore, "Traylor" has now all but been confirmed. Swift and Kelce have been spotted engaging in some light PDA following the Chiefs game on Sunday night. Swift was seen with her arm around Kelce during a private team party at Prime Social in Kansas City. Kelce reportedly rented out the entire rooftop bar to party it up with friends, family, and teammates. Get ready for your Sunday football enjoyment to involve a lot more Traylor content once again this week.

