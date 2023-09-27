Travis Kelce Jersey Sales Get Massive Spike After Taylor Swift Appears At Chiefs Game

Travis Kelce jerseys experienced a 400% increase in sales earlier this week as the rumors that he was dating Taylor Swift were all but confirmed. Swift was spotted at the Chiefs game against the Bears, rocking a team jersey while watching the game from a luxury box. Swift could be seen reacting happily to appearing on the broadcast while hanging out with Kelce's mom. It came a few days after Kelce publicly invited Swift to attend. "I told her that I've seen her rock a stage in Arrowhead and she might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead. We'll see what happens in the near future," Kelce told The Pat McAfee Show last Thursday.

Elsewhere, Kelce saw his social media following increase by 300,000 as Swifties turned their attention to the star tight end. Kelce did not explicitly confirm the rumors that they were dating but did speak on Swift during his latest podcast episode. "I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. She looked amazing. Everybody was talking about her in a great light. And on top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans." The Chiefs absolutely crushed the Bears 41-10.

Kelce Asks For Privacy

While he has yet to confirm the rumors, Kelce has asked for people to back off just a little. "I know I brought all this attention to me. What's real is that, you know, it is my personal life. I want to respect both of our lives." Despite this, Kelce only spoke very fondly of Swift. "To see the slow-motion chest bumps, to see the high-fives with Mom, to see how Chiefs Kingdom was all excited that she was there -- that shit was absolutely hysterical. It's definitely a game I'll remember, that's for damn sure."

Kelce is next in action on Sunday night when the Chiefs take on the ailing Jets. After missing the first game of the season, Kelce has 95 yards and two touchdowns on 11 receptions. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are 2-1 after dropping their Kelce-less season opener. It's unknown if Swift is going to hit up any more Chiefs games before she heads to Brazil for her last Eras Tour shows of the year in November. Of course, if they are dating, they won't get much of the offseason together. Swift is spending most of 2024 touring Asia and Europe.

