FTP Records, Sematary, Hackle & Chief Keef Drop New Banger "F**k The World": Stream

F**KTHEPOPULATION tapped some absolutely unhinged energy for this destructive new single, ushering in 2024 with high aggression.

FTP Records, based from the F**KTHEPOPULATION merch brand, will likey have a breakout 2024 with a mixtape reportedly on the way. To get some hype behind it, the collective just released a destructive new single with some former collaborators. Moreover, Sematary, Hackle, and the one and only Chief Keef rip through their aggressive and misanthropic verses on this new song, "F**k The World." The incredibly distorted instrumental takes heavy inspiration from early Chicago drill sounds and more harsh trap styles, plus mixtape-like DJ drops. Sosa in particular, who just remixed one of Sexyy Red's biggest songs this year, doesn't hold anything back with wild delivery and unbridled rage.

In fact, Sematary had previously spoken to Complex about how excited he was about this Chief Keef collab back in June. The pioneer inspired a lot of the Haunted Mound leader's work and artistry, so to see this full-circle moment is heartening and exciting.  "I got a Sosa feature on my song," the King Of The Graveyard visionary expressed. "With Zac FTP for the FTP album. It's called 'F**k The World.' I got Chief Keef on my s**t, so no one can ever say s**t about me now. Like he made all of this, there ain't no any of this without him. I can't even put it into words." To see the Glo Gang MC join one of the scariest and most explosive sounds adjacent to hip-hop right now is truly special, and it helps that "F**k The World" ends up being so catchy and energized.

FTP's "F**k The World" With Sematary, Chief Keef & Hackle: Stream

Meanwhile, Chief Keef is living large at his mansion these days, so we're sure that he and the rest of the crew are having a great time ushering in 2024. "F**k The World" is certainly a killer way to kick off the year, and with the FTP album on the way, we hope that it's a solid indicator of its quality. Elsewhere, we're sure that Sematary and Hackle will continue to put out amazing material within their niche in the next 365 days. If you haven't heard this track yet, find it on your preferred streaming service and peep some notable lines down below. Also, log back into HNHH for more amazing music releases around the clock.

Quotable Lyrics:
Been to war, been to hell, been to prison,
I'm in the spot, leave you right in the kitchen (Bang, bang),
AK left a finger for the fishes,
Magic stick, b***h, I'll grant your wishes

