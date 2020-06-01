FTP
- SongsFTP Records, Sematary, Hackle & Chief Keef Drop New Banger "F**k The World": StreamF**KTHEPOPULATION tapped some absolutely unhinged energy for this destructive new single, ushering in 2024 with high aggression.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureRoddy Ricch Says "F*ck NYPD" During Hot 97 Summer Jam Performance: WatchRoddy was released earlier today after being taken into custody ahead of his Governors Ball performance.By Hayley Hynes
- Music VideosYG Drops "FTP" Video With Footage From LA ProtestsYG organized the largest anti-racism protest in Los Angeles history, bringing 100,000 people out and shooting the video for "FTP."By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsChika Calls YG "Disgusting" For Filming Music Video During Breonna Taylor ProtestYG led a protest of over 50,000 people in Hollywood but Chika was disgusted by him filming a music video at the event.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsYG & BLM Organize Massive Hollywood Protest With Over 50K PeopleYG filmed some stunning visuals for his new song "FTP (F*ck The Police)" at his protest in Los Angeles.By Alex Zidel
- NewsYG Releases New Song "FTP (F*ck The Police)" In Wake Of Recent ProtestsYG cancels his protest and releases his new single "FTP (F*ck The Police)" instead.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYG Forced To Cancel Protest, Releases "FTP"YG releases a new song after he was told that his protest could become unsafe.By Aron A.
- MusicYG Announces New Song "F*ck The Police"YG is releasing a new song this week after the death of George Floyd.By Alex Zidel