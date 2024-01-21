Sematary Rocks Out On New Single "Wendigo": Stream

You may know Sematary for combining harsh noise, metal, and distorted Chief Keef-style trap drums. If you don't... well, you have some wild catching up to do, but let this new song "Wendigo" act as a bizarrely measured introduction comparedto his most aggressive work. Don't get it twisted, though: the King Of The Graveyard still displays a lot of energy thanks to his warped and cavernous vocals, a killer guitar riff, buzzing synth elements, and raging guitar chords. Lyrically, it's another twisted character portrait from him, balancing out his dark environment and habits with his desire for partnership and to have some company on the winding path.

As one of the horrorcore genre's most relevant exponents today, Sematary doesn't fail to find new ways to evolve his artistry. While this is by no means his first approach to more rock-centric drums, song structures, and deliveries, it certainly is one of his most overt. The Northern California artist will hopefully continue on this path for the rest of 2024, because he's the type of creative that could easily just stick to the sound that garnered his cult fanbase. Regardless, it's very exciting to see that he's not putting himself in any creative boxes, especially as his notoriety and circle of collaborators and influences grows.

Sematary's "Wendigo": Stream & Watch The Music Video

For example, we recently witness an amazing full-circle moment as the drill-influenced vocalist and producer collaborated with Chief Keef on the recently released single, "F**k The World." Hopefully there are many more of these to come, as Sematary represents a crucial opportunity to bring more aggressive and unique sounds into more traditional markets. If you haven't heard "Wendigo" yet, check out the lo-fi music video above, find it on your preferred streaming service, and peep some standout lines down below. Also, as always, stick around on HNHH for the latest great music drops each week.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm from the woods where the dirt still bleeds, wherе the power lines shortеr than the trees,

I got safety pins, keep you safe for me, but baby, I want you to bleed for me,

All I ask for is you believe in me, and every night, hammer your kisses to me,

Everybody leaves, will you stay true for me? F**k it though, I’ma make my chainsaw swing

