- SongsSematary Returns To His Distorted Trap Realm On New Single "Headlights": StreamIn contrast to his last single "Wendigo," the Haunted Mound leader is refreshing his old style after diverting into rock songwriting and production.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsSematary Rocks Out On New Single "Wendigo": StreamThe Haunted Mound leader's switching out the distorted trap drums for a grungy and bizarrely woozy track... that's still crunchy.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsFTP Records, Sematary, Hackle & Chief Keef Drop New Banger "F**k The World": StreamF**KTHEPOPULATION tapped some absolutely unhinged energy for this destructive new single, ushering in 2024 with high aggression.By Gabriel Bras Nevares