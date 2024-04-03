Sematary Delivers 16-Song Mixtape "Bloody Angel"

If you are looking for a dose of instant energy go check out Sematary. His music is really different from most of the rappers even in his niche space. The California native has been successful with this artistic approach and making it all the more impressive, is that he is doing this independently. For 2024, Sematary is really looking to hammer home his unique star status with Bloody Angel.

This is his brand-new mixtape and follow-up to a 2023 five-song EP, King Of The Graveyard. Apparently, this was supposed to be some sort of sequel to that short collection of tracks, according to Genius. However, Sematary did not get favorable feedback on it, which led him to switching up how to proceed forward with Bloody Angel. Leading up to this mixtape's release, the 23-year-old multi-talent put out a handful of singles for it.

Read More: Offset Sends Birthday Shoutout To Quavo, Puts Feud Rumors To Rest

Listen To Bloody Angel By Sematary

Both dropped earlier this year, with "Wendigo" being the first up. This track is more rock/heavy metal than rap, as Sematary delivers his trademark warbly and animated cadence. "Headlights," which followed about a month later, leaned more into the trap rap scene. Be sure to check out his latest effort featuring Hackle, Lil Flash, Buckshot, and more.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new mixtape, Bloody Angel, by Sematary? Is this the rapper's best project of his career, why or why not? What songs are you gravitating toward and why? Who had the strongest guest performance on the record? What is the best song on the record and why? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Sematary. Finally, stay with us for everything the most informative project posts throughout the week.

Bloody Angel Tracklist:

Bloody Angel Headlights Wendigo Smoke Machine Mordor Parking Lot Scarecrow Hockey Mask 2 with Hackle Sacrifyce Buryd My Heart Benadryl Angyl Hearse Trucks Barrow Wights with Wicca Phase Springs Eternal Black Wings My Team with Lil Flash Demon In Pain Dead Trees with Buckshot Get Money 'N Die

Read More: Keyshia Cole's Sisters Refuse To Accept O.T. Genasis' Apology For Dissing Their Late Mother

[Via]