Sematary And Xaviersobased Prove They're "Still Da Same" On New Single

BY Elias Andrews 507 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
sematarysematary
This thing sounds wild.

Sematary is a rage rapper. The wailing vocals, the blown out production style. You know what you're getting, and if you love the sound of chaos, you will love this. Sematary doesn't try to go for any sharp left turns or genre departures with "Still Da Same," either. Like the title suggests, the song gives fans the exact aggression and sound that they have come to know. And it works. If you want to hear it. Sematary and Xaviersobased link up, and the result is honestly more abrasive than the artwork even suggests.

If you're unsure what Sematary is saying on "Still Da Same," don't worry. None of us do, for sure. It's not about the bars, though. Sematary manages to deliver one bonkers vocal take after another, and it proves to be hypnotizing to listen to. Xaviersobased comes through on the second half of the song and does the same exact thing. The two rappers swap verses and choruses, which keep everything dynamic within the song. "Still Da Same" is for the die-hard fans. This is by no means a crossover that is going to bring in new people. And that's absolutely nothing wrong with that.

Let us know what you think of this brand-new track, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Sematary Returns To His Distorted Trap Realm On New Single "Headlights": Stream

Sematary Sounds Unhinged On His Latest Single

Quotable Lyrics:

Yeah, she start recording me, I told the b*tch to stop
Kept recording me, I told the b*tch she wock'
Then this b*tch asked for some blow, yeah, she lost her top
Do I look like I do blow? Go and kick rocks (MoundRich)

Read More: Sematary Delivers 16-Song Mixtape "Bloody Angel"

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
Recommended Content
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 17.8K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 39.7K
Monica Schipper/Getty Images Movies Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman" Trailer Is An OG Reunion 4.8K
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date 2.7K