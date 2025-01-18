Sematary And Xaviersobased Prove They're "Still Da Same" On New Single

Sematary is a rage rapper. The wailing vocals, the blown out production style. You know what you're getting, and if you love the sound of chaos, you will love this. Sematary doesn't try to go for any sharp left turns or genre departures with "Still Da Same," either. Like the title suggests, the song gives fans the exact aggression and sound that they have come to know. And it works. If you want to hear it. Sematary and Xaviersobased link up, and the result is honestly more abrasive than the artwork even suggests.

If you're unsure what Sematary is saying on "Still Da Same," don't worry. None of us do, for sure. It's not about the bars, though. Sematary manages to deliver one bonkers vocal take after another, and it proves to be hypnotizing to listen to. Xaviersobased comes through on the second half of the song and does the same exact thing. The two rappers swap verses and choruses, which keep everything dynamic within the song. "Still Da Same" is for the die-hard fans. This is by no means a crossover that is going to bring in new people. And that's absolutely nothing wrong with that.

Sematary Sounds Unhinged On His Latest Single

