Maino's "K.O.B. Intro" Will Have You Wanting To Run Through A Brick Wall

One of the best qualities about Brooklyn, New York rapper Maino is his ability to effortlessly craft inspirational bangers. He has been floating in between the mainstream and underground scene for nearly his entire career. But, it has been something that does not seem to bother Maino. The MC has stabilized over a decade-long run because of that unwavering commitment. Maino's 2023 is one of a steady release of singles and an album. One of his biggest moments was rekindling with the recently released B.G. Together they worked on a different version of "For My City."

It was a great collaboration that had an uplifting feeling. But, we should not be surprised by that since that is what Maino does best. He provided a lot of those vibes on his record for this year, K.O.B. 4. It is the fourth entry into the series, which saw a flurry of releases in the late 2010s.

Listen To "K.O.B. Intro" By Maino

One of the best tracks to check out from the tape is the "K.O.B. Intro." It was released over a year ago with a YouTube music video. However, we were not able to give it the proper shine. It kicks off with Maino rapping over piano keys before sirens start to go off. When you hear those you start to get hype. Shortly thereafter, the beat drops and you are met with a steady dose of kick drums and effortless flows. You will be ready to tackle anything after hearing this.

