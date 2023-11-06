Maino And Giggs Drop Feel-Good Track “We Made It”

Maino is a longtime underground rapper and personality from Brooklyn, New York. He is a pretty prolific artist at that. He has been around since the mid-2000s and has a handful of hits under his belt. While those days seem to be behind him, he is still delivering quality tracks and lyricism when he comes out with something new. Unfortunately, at least as for now, his latest single seems to only be on YouTube at the moment. Maino comes together with UK legend Giggs for the first time ever with "We Made it."

For the Brooklyn native, this follows up his recent collaboration with recently released Cash Money rapper, B.G. He redid "For My City" titling it "New Orleans Remix." He also has another previous single doing well for him with "Biggest Fan." That is a team joint with M Dot Taylor and Jim Jones. For Giggs, he is coming off some solid success from his first record in three years, Zero Tolerance.

Listen To "We Made It" From Maino And Giggs

That tape got nods from 21 Savage, Dave, Diddy, Popcaan, Dave East, Jadakiss, and more. You can check out the accompanying visuals above for "We Made It." The music video is nothing special but it definitely fits the casual but triumphant vibe of the record. Both are talking about making it to fame through all of the hardships.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single from Maino and Giggs, "We Made It?" Is this the best single that he has put out so far this year? Who had the better performance on the record? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Maino and Giggs, as well as all of the hottest song drops.

