Giggs & Diddy Address The “Mandem” On Their New Single

Since delivering a strong contender for Song of the Summer in the form of “Act Bad” with the City Girls, Diddy has been mostly focusing his efforts on promoting that. This New Music Friday (August 4), however, he has a new track to share with the world – “Mandem.” The song finds Puff connecting with UK artist and his longtime friend, Giggs, and is set to appear on the latter’s upcoming Zero Tolerance album.

As Hypebeast notes, the LP has a release date of August 18. It will also mark the 15-year anniversary of Giggs’ debut project, Walk In Da Park. Knowing this, it makes sense that the South London-based MC opted to rap over rugged, low-end production on “Mandem,” as a tribute to the earlier sounds he created for fans. “I never understand them, I hold my hands out and they disrespect my hands them / Even disrespect my mandem / And use man, they brought us ’round these f**kin’ randoms,” the 40-year-old reflects amid his fast-paced rhymes.

Giggs Prepares for His Zero Tolerance Album with Diddy Collab

Besides honing his creative craft, Giggs has also been spending plenty of time outside this summer. He was spotted supporting renowned footballer Lionel Messi at his debut game for Inter Miami, where DJ Khaled was also hanging out. His “Mandem” collaborator was in the building as well. Months prior to that link-up, we saw Sean Combs proudly showing off some slang from over the pond that his foreign rapper friend taught him.

Check out the visual for Diddy and Giggs’ “Mandem” above, or add the song to your playlist on Spotify/Apple Music. Are you eager to hear the latter’s Zero Tolerance album? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

