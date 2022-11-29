London-born rapper Giggs recently linked up with Diddy and ended up significantly schooling him on some slang from the other side of the pond.

Posting their exchange on his social media, Diddy practices his best U.K. accent for the camera. It seems he learned what “patterned” means while he was there.

“If something’s handled, I would say, ‘Nah, that’s patterned,’” the Peligro rapper shared. In the clip, reggae music is playing in the background as the two smoke.

Then offering the mega-producer an example, he continued, “Have you arranged the door or for us to go in? Nah, that’s patterned.”

Putting on his best British accent, Diddy chiefly mimicked Giggs. “That’s patterned,” he repeated.

Since releasing his debut album Walk in da Park in 2008, the Peckham native has become known as one of U.K.’s top rap stars. Others in the category include Stormzy and Skepta.

After growing his fanbase and receiving acclaim for years, Giggs was previously nominated for a BRIT Award in 2019. The category was British Male Solo Artist, next to Sam Smith and Craig David. In 2017, he was on Drake’s mixtape More Life, rapping with the Toronto native on his song “KMT.”

This past August, Giggs received an undeniably epic shoutout from Jay-Z. At the time, the New York emcee name-dropped him on DJ Khaled’s album God Did.

On the titular track, the father of three rapped, “Hov big/ They said they don’t know me internationally, n***as on the road did/ I see a lot of Hov in Giggs.” While attending the album’s listening party, the foreign artist was smiling as the crowd caught on to the reference.

After reportedly taking a small hiatus, Giggs finally supplied his fans with “Da Maximum” in September 2022. This marked the rapper’s first single of the year. He quickly followed it up with “Time” the following month.

Have you listened to Giggs’ latest single? Check out the most quotable lyrics from the song here and let us know your favorite bar in the comments below.