Giggs played a pivotal role in shaping the sound of UK rap today. And while he might not get the flowers he deserves, his latest single is a personal reflection of everything he’s accomplished and the hardships it took to get their.

Earlier today, Giggs shared his new single, “Time,” produced by Dirty Saj and K1. The slow, somber piano serves as an excellent backdrop for Giggs to open up. He looks back at the flag he planted in the UK through the years and bridging the gap between his hometurf and the U.S.

Though he hasn’t released an album since 2020’s Now Or Never, Giggs has been quite active this year. The rapper appeared on numerous singles alongside NSG, Grafh, Aitch, Youngs Teflon, and more. He also shared his single, “Da Maximum” earlier this year.

With two new singles out now, perhaps we could expect the Landlord to serve up a brand new body of work before the year comes to an end.

Press play on his new single below and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Blueprint, buildin’ a construction

The wrong leaders, we’re leaded to destruction

I never trust ’em, I sold drugs, but never touched ’em

Sold to customers then eruption