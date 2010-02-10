Giggs
- MusicGiggs Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperExplore the rise of rapper Giggs, his contributions to the music scene, and insights into his net worth as of 2024.By Jake Skudder
- MusicGiggs Recalls Pining For Music From Behind BarsLuckily, Giggs' manager eventually sent him plenty CDs to pick from.By Caroline Fisher
- MixtapesGiggs Has "Zero Tolerance" On His New AlbumGiggs brings on 21 Savage, Popcaan, and Dave for this new project. By Zachary Horvath
- Music21 Savage Shares What He'll Do When He Gets His Green Card21 Savage is featured on Giggs' new song, "By Chance."By Caroline Fisher
- SongsGiggs & Diddy Address The "Mandem" On Their New SingleThe song will appear on Giggs' "Zero Tolerance" album, due out on August 18.By Hayley Hynes
- LifeDiddy Practices U.K. Slang & Accent With Rapper Giggs: “That’s Patterned”Giggs recently returned to the studio after a brief hiatus, dropping his two singles “Da Maximum” and “Time” back to back.By Jada Ojii
- SongsGiggs Reflects On The Work He's Put In On "Time"Giggs shares his latest single, "Time."By Aron A.
- NewsGiggs Drops Off New Single "Da Maximum"The UK rapper has delivered another banger.By Rex Provost
- NewsGiggs Links Up With Rowdy Rebel For New Banger "Differences"It's an overseas connection on "Differences" By Taylor McCloud
- NewsGiggs Snaps On His "Daily Duppy" FreestyleGiggs sets the booth on fire during his "Daily Duppy" freestyle.By Aron A.
- NewsGiggs & Dave Reunite For "Straight Murder"Giggs and Dave reunite for a standout off of "Now Or Never." By Aron A.
- NewsGiggs Releases New Mixtape "Now Or Never" Featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Jorja Smith, & MoreUK rap legend Giggs releases a new mixtape called "Now Or Never" with features from A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Jorja Smith, Dave, and more.By Alex Zidel
- NewsMarshmello, Southside, Giggs & Saint Jhn Come Together On "Been Thru This Before"Marshmello connects with Southside, Giggs and Saint Jhn for this eerie collaboration "Been Thru This Before."By Rose Lilah
- NewsGiggs Is Back With "Dark Was The Case"In the crack house, it's crack city.By Aron A.
- Music VideosGiggs Channels Austin Powers In New "Baby" Music VideoGiggs returns with new visuals off of "Big Bad."By Aron A.
- NewsGiggs Recruits Popcaan For "Times Tickin"A collaboration from Giggs' "Wamp 2 Dem."By Trevor Smith
- NewsGiggs Grabs 2 Chainz, Young Thug For "Wamp 2 Dem" MixtapeGiggs releases his highly anticipated "Wamp 2 Dem" mixtape.By Aron A.
- NewsGiggs Grabs Young Thug & Lil Duke For "Gangstas & Dancers"Giggs, Young Thug & Lil Duke do it for the "Gangstas & Dancers"By Aron A.
- NewsGiggs Teams With 2 Chainz On Overseas Banger "Ultimate Gangsta"Giggs and 2 Chainz showcase some intercontinental chemistry on "Ultimate Gangsta." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsEarly This MorningGiggs contributes to Everything Is Recorded's new EP with "Early This Morning."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsSexyGiggs & Pressa team up for the new song "Sexy."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsDon't Go ThereGive Don't Go There a listen - it's a new offering from Giggs, featuring B.O.B.. It was dropped on Wednesday, February 10th, 2010.By Rose Lilah