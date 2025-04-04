Giggs Gets Reflective And Thoughtful On New Single "11th of May"

Giggs has long been a well-respected rapper in the UK hip-hop scene. He's a pioneer of sorts, starting his career in the mid-2000s and growing into a popular musical act after beginning his music journey as a DJ. Nearly 20 years on from his first mixtape, he is still putting out quality new music with plenty of regularity. His latest single, "11th of May," dropped on Thursday evening. The title refers to his birthday, which he calls the day he made his debut. It's another strong track by Giggs, whose recent output of singles suggests that he is gearing up for a new album.

Conceptually, the song is a bit of a status update, with a similar structure to Drake's famed "Timestamp" songs. Giggs talks about his come up and how difficult it was for him to get to where he wanted to be. He also talks about a girl, who he does not directly name. He addresses her by saying that he hates when they argue and can't clear the air. "I've just been working on me, taking my time / let me get this s**t working, then be right at your side," he says. The verses are winding. The third verse in particular is a few dozen bars of self-reflection and recalling things about his life. His delivery is subdued, and the beat (produced by Desro, DJ SIDEREAL, and LeviBandito) is melancholic. It's a strong, self-aware track, and a great tease for whatever full-length project appears to be on the way. Listen to "11th of May" (and watch its video) below.

Read More: Top 50 Best Rap Albums Of The Decade So Far

Giggs - "11th Of May"

Quotable Lyrics: