Giggs 11th of May
Songs
Giggs Gets Reflective And Thoughtful On New Single "11th of May"
Nearly 20 years into his rap career, Giggs is still showing that he's capable of dropping winding, introspective, self-aware bars.
By
Devin Morton
22 mins ago
