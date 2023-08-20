Giggs Has “Zero Tolerance” On His New Album

UK rap legend Giggs is back for his eighth studio album, Zero Tolerance. This comes off the heels of his last release almost three years ago being Now Or Never. The man has been making classics over the course of his whole career and rappers from the states are always trying to work alongside the SN1 (Spare No One) rap crew leader. Some of the biggest names in the rap genre have been blessed to hop on a track with Giggs.

For example, Drake famously nabbed two features from him on his 2017 playlist, More Life. “KMT” and “No Long Talk” were some of the heavy-hitting bangers on that tracklist even to this day. Drake did his best to respect the UK rap culture by changing the inflection in his voice to sound like a Brit, and it was met with some backlash and some love. Unfortunately, no collaborations between them made it onto this tracklist, but there is some heat here for sure.

Giggs Brings Out The Big Guns

Giggs’ 18-track album has plenty of quality, in part to some of the features. Diddy joined him for the lead single to this project on “Mandem.” Furthermore, he grabbed 21 Savage for “By Chance” which is a great combination. Giggs also uses 21 in an indirect way as well. On the opening and title track, he also samples the same song by Azoto called “Rainfall.” That song was flipped by Metro Boomin and 21 on their song “Umbrella” from HEROES & VILLAINS.

What are your thoughts on this new album, Zero Tolerance, from Giggs? Was it worth the three-year wait for you? Is Giggs a top-tier UK rapper? What is your favorite song of his or from this project? We want to hear what you have to say, so be sure to let us know all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, be sure to keep it locked with HNHH for all the hottest album releases and breaking news around the music world.

Zero Tolerance Tracklist:

Zero Tolerance Mandem with Diddy Spiderman Folklore Homage We Nuh Fraid (feat. Popcaan) Unlimited Blessings Starlets (feat. Dave East) Grow Up (feat. Jadakiss) Once In A Blue Grown Decisions (feat. Jerry Green) Call On Me (feat. Holy) Hallelujah (feat. Lojay) By Chance (feat. 21 Savage) P.A.D (Pistols At Dawn) [Potter Payper] High On Life (feat. Tiny Boost) Incredible Sauce (feat. Dave) Shockin

