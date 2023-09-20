Giggs Net Worth 2023: What Is The Rapper Worth?

Giggs, a name that resonates with fans of UK hip hop and road rap, has made significant strides in the music industry since he began his professional journey in 2005. As of 2023, the rapper's net worth is estimated to be a whopping $5.4 million, according to RappersMoney. But how did Giggs amass such wealth, and what factors contributed to his financial success? Let's delve deeper into the life and career of this talented artist.

Born Nathaniel Thompson on the 11th of May 1983 in Peckham, London, Giggs, also known by his nickname "Hollowman," has been a force to reckon with in the UK music scene. His unique blend of UK hip hop, road rap, and trap rap has earned him a dedicated fan base, not just in the UK but globally.

Major Contributions To His Net Worth

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 22: Giggs visits 'Sway in the Morning' with Sway Calloway on Eminem's Shade 45 at the SiriusXM Studios on August 22, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Giggs' discography boasts of hits like "Lock Doh," released in 2016, quickly became a fan favorite. This particular track garnered more than 19 million views on YouTube, showcasing the rapper's immense popularity. Albums like Landlord (2016) and Wamp 2 Dem (2017) further solidified his position in the industry, contributing significantly to his net worth. Additionally, the rapper's association with such companies as SN1 Records and Island Records has played a pivotal role in his financial ascent. These collaborations have ensured his music reaches a wider audience, increasing sales and streaming numbers.

Comparison With Peers

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 08: Giggs attends the opening night of Netflix's "Portrait Of A Top Boy" exhibition at Somerset House's Embankment Galleries on September 8, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

To put Giggs' net worth into perspective, it's worth noting how he stacks up against his contemporaries. For instance, Krept & Konan have an estimated net worth of $3.2 million, while JME's wealth is pegged at around $5 million. Another notable artist, Kano, reportedly has assets worth $3.5 million. These comparisons highlight Giggs' impressive financial standing in UK hip hop.

Conclusion

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 15: Don Pooh, Diddy, and Giggs attend "The Love Album" Listening Party on September 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Giggs' journey from the streets of Peckham to becoming one of the UK's most celebrated rappers is inspirational. His dedication to his craft, strategic collaborations, and a keen business sense have led to his current net worth of $5.4 million. As fans eagerly await more music from the rapper, it's safe to say that Giggs' financial trajectory is upward.