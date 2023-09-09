Giggs Recalls Pining For Music From Behind Bars

During his recent appearance on the Rap Radar podcast, Giggs opened up about the time he spent in jail. The performer served around two years behind bars for a gun charge in back in 2003. He claims that one of the things he hated the most about serving time was the lack of access he had to music. Luckily, he was eventually able to get some CDs that his manager sent him. According to him, hearing 50 Cent had a major influence on him while he was in jail.

“That was ’03. It was all 50, G-Unit tapes,” Giggs began. “I remember I went to one jail and we couldn’t have music at all." He continued, "I was in there for like three months and I was going crazy with no music, fam — I remember I heard one 50 tune, ‘Guns For Sale.’ I heard it on the radio one night, like half of it, I said, ‘I gotta the f*ck out of this jail. F*ck this place.’”

Giggs' Manager Sent Him "Mad CDs"

"And I remember we got a transfer and moved to the next jail then," he continued. "As soon as I got in the jail, I heard some yute playing some [DJ] Whoo Kid tape. I’m like, ‘Oh sh*t! Is that what I’ve been missing?’" He went on to describe urging his manager to send him music, in order to make his stay more comfortable. Fortunately, he eventually came through, sending him a ton of CDs to choose from.

"I hit [my manager] and I said: ‘Fam, just send me everything bro,’" the UK-born performer explains. "And he sent me mad CDs. I remember that was that time, like, G-Unit — and everyone had some new young buck. I remember Dipset had JR Writer. Busta – he had the youth M Dollars yute. Obviously 50, Lloyd Banks. Everyone that had that young yute with the punchlines. Cassidy [was with] Swizz. Them times was ringing.” Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Giggs.

