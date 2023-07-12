Westside Gunn has been teasing the release of a new album all year. The prolific Griselda rapper released three new projects in 2022. The last of which was 10 which was supposed to serve as the finale of his Hitler Wears Hermes mixtape series. That may not actually be the case as Gunn has teased a potential next project in the series. He’s also teased a new album called And Then You Pray For Me which is supposed to come out soon. The project is reportedly a sequel to fan-favorite album Pray For Paris so Gunn’s fans have been digging for any new information about it.

Now, Westside Gunn’s new Instagram post is getting fans’ attention. The picture shows Gunn posing with UK rapper Giggs. Likely knowing that fans were going to suspect new music was coming, Gunn took to the caption. “When I’m London I’m with the Men$ that Run the End$!!!! Super Shoutout to the family GIGGS. 8. Disgusting ft GIGGS prod by @shanarason,” the caption reads. While Gunn didn’t reveal any more details about when the album may actually be released, but now fans can expect to see Giggs on it.

Westside Gunn And Giggs Collab Coming Soon

Westside Gunn’s label mate and frequent collaborator Conway The Machine has been busy this year. Conway has already released three different albums including his own project WON’T HE DO IT and a collaborative project with Jae Skeese. Just this week Conway dropped the new label album from his Drumwork imprint. The album featured 13 tracks, many of which are posse cuts between various Drumwork signees.

Westside Gunn and Conway The Machine linked up last month to promote both projects. Gunn shared a picture of the two together with a caption hyping up his forthcoming album. The picture was eventually deleted after the original release date of And Then You Pray For Me passed without the project releasing. What do you think of Westside Gunn and Giggs teaming up for a new song? Let us know in the comment section below.

