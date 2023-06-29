A new clip shows Westside Gunn introducing his young daughter, WS Pootie, to Latto. The two were later seen taking sweet photos together. The introduction appeared to take place backstage at Latto’s recent performance at Roskilde Festival in Denmark. Westside Gunn has been in the region as of late working on his upcoming album.

“PULLED UP Out here in COPENHAGEN,” he wrote on Twitter yesterday alongside a clip from inside the studio. Westside Gunn also explained that he was getting a verse for his album from J.I.D, who appears in the clip. “FUN FACT : 90% of this album was recorded in Europe,” he told followers, “it’s a diff vibe.” He’s also been seen linking up with Conway The Machine, Denzel Curry, and more ahead of the release.

WS Pootie Greets Latto

Lately, Westide Gunn has been gearing up for his next album, And Then You Pray For Me. It had previously been scheduled for release last week on June 23, however, it’s yet to be dropped. All fans know now about the release date is that it’s “coming soon,” based on a recent Tweet. The new LP will act as a follow-up to 2020’s Pray For Paris. The rapper previously referred to the album as “Pray For Paris 2″ in a Twitter post celebrating the 2020 LP’s anniversary. He also claimed that Pray For Paris “changed [his] life forever,” calling the album a “masterpiece.”

As for Latto, her recent performance at the 2023 BET Awards received rave reviews from critics and fans alike. She performed her hit song “Put It On Da Floor,” and the show nearly put Boosie Badazz in the hospital. She took home the award for Best Female Hip Hop Artist. Latto was also nominated for Best Collaboration for “Big Energy (Remix)” alongside Mariah Carey and DJ Khaled. Drake, Future, and Tems took the award home for their track “WAIT FOR U.”

