Latto is only 24 years old, but she’s already thinking about the end of her career. The rapper has expressed her vision for the future, and it extends beyond music. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, she revealed her desire to explore acting. Additionally, she shared her admiration for Rihanna’s career trajectory. Latto explained that she sees herself transitioning into acting rather than pursuing music indefinitely. She has already been involved in music for a significant period. As such, she believes it’s natural to crave more and seek new experiences. Recently, she had her first acting opportunity, which she thoroughly enjoyed. It seems that she gravitates towards more serious roles.

Latto has been announced as a guest star for Season 6 of the popular TV show Grown-ish. She will be joining a star-studded lineup that includes Lil Yachty, Anderson .Paak, and NLE Choppa. In the show, she will portray a character named Sloane, a wine representative. Additionally, Kelly Rowland will play a role as a professor overseeing the psychology department. Alongside her flourishing career, Latto achieved a significant milestone by gracing the cover of Cosmopolitan.

Latto’s Viewpoint On Nudity In Photo Shoots

Pls say hello to our Skin Issue featuring hip-hop icon @Latto! The chart-topping artist (#BigEnergy, anyone?) opens up about her new album (!!), her (longest and current!) relationship, and what you can expect from her next (hint: it’s gonna be epic!). Read the interview here:… pic.twitter.com/XKdmsjm0Gx — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) June 20, 2023

In the planning process for Latto’s cover shoot, her label manager approached her with the idea of posing nude. While she did agree, the rapper emphasized the importance of tasteful execution. During the shoot, she closely monitored the process and aimed for an element of fantasy and allure rather than explicitness. “Not just boom-bam right in your face but more like a tease. Like you’re imagining me being fully naked and not really seeing it for real,” Latto said. “I like the fantasy aspect to it.”

Latto says the experience of shooting for Cosmo made her feel incredibly beautiful. She also said she appreciates the opportunity to embrace her body while she is young. “I’m young right now. I don’t have real responsibilities as far as kids and a husband,” Latto explained. “I feel like it’s the right time to embrace how my body looks—and before I have kids and wrinkle up, I’m showing it off while I can, boo.” What do you think of Latto’s career plans? Let us know in the comments below!