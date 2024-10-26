KidSuper Records Recruits Giggs & Quavo For Debut Single "Big In Da Game"

This is a new journey for founder Colm Dillane.

The location just happened to be in front of Dillane's KidSuper Roebling Street headquarters. They connected and got to work shortly after on the single. It went on to be previewed at Dillane's Paris Fashion Week STRING THEORY Fall/Winter 2024 show. Ironically, Quavo happened to be at the event, liked what he heard, and asked to be on the single. So, that's the origin story of how KidSuper's "Big In Da Game" came to be, but how does it sound? Overall, it's pretty standard trap braggadocio, but it's a solid start for one of the newest labels on the block.

Colm Dillane, a fashioner designer who has been a part of some of the grandest runway stages, is launching a new creative project for himself. He's always had a passion for music and has been working on some other things behind the scenes. However, the 33-year-old mind is launching his own record label called KidSuper. To get things off on the right foot, Dillane is here with "Big In Da Game." It's a single that has been in the works for a little while, according to Hypebeast. Him and the UK rap legend crossed paths while the latter was filming a music video with Dave East .

