slang
- MusicYoung Thug Reveals What His Frequently Used Slang Words Actually MeanAccording to Young Thug, YSL stands for "Young Soldiers of the Lord."By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureDoechii's Florida Slang Favourites Include "Gitt" And "Green AF"The 24-year-old grew up in Tampa, and certainly picked up on plenty of interesting vocabulary during her time there.By Hayley Hynes
- LifeDiddy Practices U.K. Slang & Accent With Rapper Giggs: “That’s Patterned”Giggs recently returned to the studio after a brief hiatus, dropping his two singles “Da Maximum” and “Time” back to back.By Jada Ojii
- MusicGunna Allegedly Responds To Bay Area "Pushin P" ControversyGunna seemingly responds to Bay Area natives claiming he stole their "Pushin P" slang.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsDrake Finds Perfect New Toronto Slang For DrunkDrake may have just mistakenly made this a thing in his native Toronto.By Alex Zidel
- HNHH TVDave East Is The Authority On New York Staples In "This Or That"How can you choose between Nike Air Force 1s and Timberlands???By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentHigh School Teacher Compiles "Gen Z" Slang Terms In Hilarious Comprehensive ListThe list features "a snack," "sis," & "secure the bag."By Aida C.
- MusicMeek Mill's Confession: Wanting To Punish DJs Who Played Drake's "Back To Back"Meek Mill admits to sinister thoughts, with the Drake beef a thing of the past.By Devin Ch
- SocietyMerriam-Webster Announces New Additions To The DictionaryThe Merriam-Webster team is doing their part in staying with the times. By Nicole Fee
- MusicRita Ora's Instagram Pic Booby Traps Chris BrownBecky with the good "tan lines."By Devin Ch
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Continues His Mockery Of Chief Keef6ix9ine issues a web of insults including a mocking rendition of "Faneto"By Devin Ch
- MusicE-40 Previews Cover Art & Release Date For "Gift Of Gab"A simple definition suffices.By Devin Ch
- Original ContentHappy 50th Birthday, E-40: The King Of SlangA brief overview of 40 Water's contributions to the slang lexicion.By Danny Schwartz
- HNHH TVWord On The Street - What Do the Slang Words Thot, Bae, Cake, Finna, and Loud Pack Mean?Sometimes the art of slang can be confusing, so HNHH took to the streets of New York to find out who is in the know. By HNHH Staff
- NewsWord On The Street: Rap Slang Deciphered By StrangersHotNewHipHop hits the streets of NYC to find out if random strangers know what slang words like "thot," "bae" and more mean.By Rose Lilah
- Music VideosRocko "Slang" VideoRocko hits us with the official visuals for "Slang."By hnhh