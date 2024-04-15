NLE Choppa Makes Key Distinction Between "Bussy" And "Badussy"

NLE Choppa has been creating quite a stir with the song "Slut Me Out 2." Overall, this is a track that was previewed at Rolling Loud California, and immediately went viral online. Although it is not in line with what Choppa has made in the past, fans are digging it. However, there are some day one fans who feel a little bit alienated by all of this. At the end of the day, it is a much different vibe for him. It might take a while for some to come to grips with the change in direction. That said, it remains to be seen if he will even continue this sound, in the future.

Considering the sexual nature of the track, there are some who are trying to interpret some of the lyrics. For instance, at one point in the song, Choppa says "it smells like badussy." Overall, this had some fans questioning his sexuality, as they thought it had to do with a man's body parts. However, it appears as though fans were getting confused with a different word, entirely. Well, NLE decided to take to Twitter where he addressed some of the confusion that had been brought up.

NLE Choppa Wants To Clear The Air

"Badussy And Bussy Two Different Things," Choppa revealed. "Badussy is a Memphis term meaning something smelling like booty, dick, and pussy referring to the smell of intercourse between a man and woman." So there you have it folks, now you know the difference. While some of you probably never cared about this, at least you have a new word to add to your vocabulary.

