Maino Revives The "K.O.B." Series After 6 Years With Fourth Installment

Underground rap in New York runs deep and Maino has been in it for about 15 and half years or so. What is even crazier is that he got his start when he was in his mid 30s. Now, as he enters his 50's era, he really does not seem to be showing any signs of slow down at all. He has decided to comeback and bring a spark to his K.O.B. series.

It started back 2014 with the second entry. Then, Maino followed it up with number three, one year later. Finally in 2017, the pilot LP would hit streaming. Maino got the rollout started for the fourth K.O.B. in early April with "Vibe with Me."

Listen To K.O.B. 4 By Maino

The last taste we would receive would come on November 4 with "We Made It" (shortened to "Made It") featuring UK rap icon Giggs. Sadly, neither of the "For My City" versions landed on the final product. However, Maino is still bringing some quality tracks here. You can stream this tape on your favorite DSPs above.

The last taste we would receive would come on November 4 with "We Made It" (shortened to "Made It") featuring UK rap icon Giggs. Sadly, neither of the "For My City" versions landed on the final product. However, Maino is still bringing some quality tracks here.

K.O.B. 4 Tracklist:

K.O.B. Intro Violence Pressure with Jim Jones My City Basquiat Still a N**** Business with Fat Boy Izzo Vibe with Me Easy with Stuy Babyz Best for Me with Fabolous (feat. Stu Babyz) Bigger Than My Scars with Mr Chicken Standing On with Connie Diiamond Made It with Giggs Forgive Me T.R.O.Y. Telling Right on You (Bonus Track)

