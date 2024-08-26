Maino Recalls His Ex-Girlfriend Getting Shot During Taxstone Shooting

A Conversation With The Streets The Presidential Election 2024
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 30: Maino attends A Conversation With The Streets The Presidential Election 2024 on July 30, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
Maino expressed that he's already said everything that he could say about what he witnessed during the Taxstone shooting.

Maino recently told his side of the story of Taxstone's shooting, an incident amid a Troy Ave beef which hit the podcaster with a 35-year prison sentence for his role in the incident. During his latest appearance on VladTV with DJ Vlad, the host first clarified some false reports about the New York City rapper playing a role in the shooting. They posited that he actually had nothing to do with it at all, although the MC and Vlad revealed that he does have a personal connection to it. Apparently, his ex-girlfriend was also shot during this incident, and while he didn't speak on what he saw as a witness to the shooting, he did contextualize his thoughts on the matter.

"I said exactly everything that I said about it already, I don't want to keep harping on that," Maino began. "And I don't want to keep giving life to n***as that I don't believe even deserve life, you know? Once you work out a deal with the prosecution and get on the stand for your own wrong deeds, to work out a deal with the prosecution and go get on the stand and point your finger at another n***a, it ain't no me and you. We ain't into nothing.

Maino Speaks On Taxstone Shooting With DJ Vlad

"S**t happens, though, Vlad," Maino continued. "That's the thing, like... You know, I come from a world where we've had gunplay accidents, right? 'Cause I see things on the Internet. 'N***as shot your girl!' I'm like, 'What?' She got hit by mistake, right? When I was 14 years old, I shot my friend in the stomach by mistake. We was playing with the gun, some s**t happened, and then I shot him in the stomach by mistake. I didn't mean to shoot him.

"We still friends to this day," Maino explained. "I've had a lot of gun accidents. That's not the only [one]. S**t happens. When you playing in some type of life and you a young n***a, things can happen. When you outside and you involved in back-and-forths with other Black males, and you playing with guns and s**t like that, s**t can happen. Everybody knows that. Friendly fire is a thing, right? I've watched that happen many times. [...] When you understand the context of that, then you can understand who I am and the way I deal with things. So when you talk about her getting hit, she wasn't hit on purpose."

...