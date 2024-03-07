Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Hilariously Nails Her Lyric Challenge: Watch

It's not often that Nicki Minaj shows off her man on social media, but when she does, she never fails to put him to the test. In a new clip, she and Kenneth Petty are seen chatting with fans during a livestream when she decided to challenge him to finish some of her song lyrics. According to her, he claims to be her biggest supporter, so the task should be no problem.

“You say you the biggest Barb so now you gotta finish the lyric,” she said right before rolling into “Pink Birthday." Petty was able to finish the line, but unfortunately, he was just a tad off. "Lowkey ‘cuz we just that ill now, ain’t never had a..." she rhymed, with him adding, “Bad b*tch ’til now.”

Nicki Minaj Challenges Kenneth Petty

The actual lyrics are, “Ain’t never had a ill b*tch ’til now,” forcing Nicki to correct him. Luckily, he made up for the mistake with her next line. “Post a pic, got ’em jackin’ like…,” Nicki began. Without any trace of hesitation, he completed the lyrics, spitting “Like Jill now.” Nicki seemed pretty impressed by Petty's ability to recite most of her lyrics, ultimately deciding that he “won Nicki trivia." It looks like Papa Bear's dad might be a huge Barb after all.

“I ain’t gonna lie, I ain’t know you was gonna get the words like that at least once," she noted, looking shocked that he managed to ace the challenge. “That’s all I listen to!” he then reminded her. What do you think of Nicki Minaj challenging Kenneth Petty to finish her song lyrics? How'd he do? Are you surprised that he won? Do you think you could do better, or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

