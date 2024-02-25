Fans Uncover Footage Of Nicki Minaj Filming "No Frauds" Music Video

The Barbz are gagging after behind-the-scenes footage of Nicki Minaj filming the music video for "No Frauds". Minaj is seen in her iconic outfit from the video as she lip-syncs under an arch. It was one of the first times that Minaj referred to herself as the "Queen of Rap", taking direct shots at Remy Ma's long-standing claim on that title. Minaj later took further shots at Ma, giving her 72 hours to release a response and offering her $500,000 if she could book a show or interview without using Minaj's name to do so.

The Young Money track, also featuring Drake and Lil Wayne, was released in 2017 and peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100. However, the song was largely panned by critics. Furthermore, the music video was criticized due to its proximity to a terror attack in London. Additionally, "No Frauds" was seen as a generally weak response to Ma's "Shether" despite the level of talent on the track. Despite this, some critics noted that Minaj won the beef on "star power alone".

Nicki Minaj Hypes Wireless Fest Set

Meanwhile, Minaj has hyped her upcoming headline set at Wireless Fest in London. "Instead of doing another arena show in London after we sold out in the first week, I opted to do Wireless Festival. This year's show will be a billion times more special, creative, beautiful, cohesive, ugh! I'm so excited. I'd like to tell you guys thank you in advance. Last year was so meaningful but won't compare. Just wait & see," Minaj wrote on Instagram. Minaj has been a regular feature at Wireless for over a decade.

Wireless Fest takes place in London's historic Finsbury Park this July. Other headliners include Future, 21 Savage, and Doja Cat. Minaj is currently set to play the O2 Arena in London on May 28. Are you attending the Pink Friday 2 Tour? Are you excited? Let us know in the comments.

