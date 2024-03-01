Nicki Minaj Tops Charts Following Cardi B's "Like What (Freestyle)" Release

The first performance of Nicki Minaj's eagerly-anticipated world tour in support of Pink Friday 2 is only hours away, and as expected, the Barbz are out in full force showing her love online. The femcee will kick things off with a show in Oakland tonight (March 1), before moving on to cities like Denver, Vegas, Phoenix, LA, and more. In total, Nicki is expected to make more than 50 stops across the U.S., Canada, and Europe before closing out the tour in July.

Of course, fans have gone all out to support Nicki as she embarks on the tour, even getting one of her tracks to top the charts. "Pink Friday Girls" is now No. 1 on iTunes, months after its release. It's now Nicki's 44th song to reach No. 1 on iTunes, beating her own record and cementing her place as the rapper with the most No. 1 songs in iTunes history.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Knew Of Meek Mill & Diddy's Alleged Romance Years Ago, Fans Speculate

Nicki Minaj Secures 44th No. 1 Song On iTunes

Conveniently enough, the track also reached No. 1 just in time for the release of one of her biggest rival's new releases, Cardi B's "Like What (Freestyle)." Cardi unveiled the song earlier today alongside a fun accompanying video directed by Offset. This isn't the first time the two rap divas' fanbases have weaponized their respective fave's music, however. When Nicki first released Pink Friday 2 back in December, Cardi B's 2018 debut Invasion of Privacy began climbing the charts, coming in just below Nicki's project.

It's unclear whether or not this was intentional on the Barbz's part, or just a simple coincidence amid the start of Nicki's tour. What do you think of Nicki Minaj's track "Pink Friday Girls" reaching No. 1 on iTunes? Are you looking forward to her world tour in support of Pink Friday 2? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Becomes The First Female Rapper To Hit 1 Billion Streams In 2024

[Via]