itunes charts
- MusicNicki Minaj Tops Charts Following Cardi B's "Like What (Freestyle)" ReleaseNicki Minaj's "Pink Friday 2" world tour begins today.By Caroline Fisher
- NumbersMegan Thee Stallion Could Dethrone Roddy RicchMegan Thee Stallion "Savage" has officially surpassed Roddy Ricch "The Box" on iTunes.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCardi B Explains Why She's Not Credited On Viral "Coronavirus" RemixCardi B is working on getting properly credited for the viral "Coronavirus" remix, and will be donating her royalties to those affected by the pandemic.By Lynn S.
- NumbersNicki Minaj & Megan Thee Stallion Make History With "Hot Girl Summer"Megan Thee Stallion hits No. 1 on the iTunes charts with "Hot Girl Summer."By Alex Zidel
- MusicNicki Minaj & Lil Wayne's "Rich Sex" Hits #1 On iTunes Charts In 20 CountriesNicki Minaj and Lil Wayne have another hit on their hands.By Matthew Parizot