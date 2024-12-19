Eminem Promotes Snoop Dogg's "Missionary" With Hilarious Commercial

The Dre family tree is alive and well.

Eminem has always used comedy to his advantage. He's one of the zaniest rappers of all time, as evidenced by his music videos, lyrics, and Slim Shady alter ego. Em may have retired said alter ego on his last album, but he hasn't lost his sense of humor. The Detroit rapper decided to drop a commercial in promotion of the new Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre album Missionary. Eminem appears on the album, but he doesn't hype the music up so much as riff on the album's suggestive title.

The opening line of the commercial is guaranteed to elicit giggles from longtime Eminem fans. "Fellas, are you tired of blowjobs like I am," he asks with a straight face. The somber delivery and the music that accompanies him evokes a commercial about a serious health issue. "I think it's time to take it back to the basics," Eminem adds. "Who wants their d*ck sucked every day?! That sh*t can get to you, man." The rapper proceeds to mime the sexual act that he's grown so tired of. "It's boring," he exclaims. He does have a solution for those with the same affliction as him, though. And it's the title of the new Dre and Snoop album.

Eminem Wants Listeners To Go "Back To Basics"

"Can we just lay down and f*ck?," Eminem aggressively asks. "I don't know why everything's gotta be so f*cking complicated. You don't have to put your leg over your head." The rapper gives his endorsement to Snoop Dogg's latest venture. He leaves listeners with another gem of a line: "Just f*cking. In stereo." Eminem's promotional game has been strong for most of 2024. The rollout for The Death of Slim Shady included memorable videos with the likes of 50 Cent and magician David Blaine. Em also sat down for a side-splitting interview with his aforementioned Slim Shady alter ego.

Eminem and Snoop Dogg are both Dr. Dre proteges, but they haven't always been cool. The two rappers actually disliked each other for several years. Eminem told Pod Paul: Curtain Call 2 host Paul Rosenberg that the dislike stemmed from a misunderstanding back in 2000. It wasn't until Dr. Dre suffered a health scare that Em and Snoop Dogg decided to squash their differences. "I don’t remember if I called him or he called me," the rapper explained. "But we talked it out."

