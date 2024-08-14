Bryce James Sends Internet Into A Frenzy After Posting His Girlfriend For The First Time

BYAlexander Cole1065 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Sierra Canyon v Cleveland
RESEDA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 19: Bryce James #5 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers warms up before the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Cleveland High School on November 19, 2022 in Reseda, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)
Bryce is just enjoying life.

Bryce James is the middle child of LeBron and Savannah James. Overall, there is a lot of public interest as it pertains to Bryce, and the same can be said of his older brother Bronny. Like Bronny, Bryce is a young basketball player with aspirations of making it to the NBA. Although there are no guarantees, Bryce's proximity to LeBron certainly lends itself to increased scrutiny. You can make the argument that this is totally unfair, especially considering Bryce is just 17 years old.

Moreover, the personal lives of Bronny and Bryce have also been put under the microscope. Whenever Bronny is seen with a young woman, there is some sort of internet backlash involved. Now, the same can be said of Bryce, who recently posted his girlfriend for the first time while at an amusement park. In the video down below, Bryce was seen on a ride with his girlfriend, who he was also photographed with in Paris during the Summer Olympics.

Read More: Bryce James Roasts Darvin Ham With TikTok RePost

Bryce James Is Living Life

In the replies to DJ Akademiks' post, there were many onlookers who felt it was their place to cast judgments on the relationship. "Those girls using him for money already," one person wrote. "She look too old for him," said another. Some believe the woman in the video is older than Bryce and even accused her of grooming him. However, the age of Bryce's girlfriend remains unconfirmed. Needless to say, this is yet another example of the internet being absolutely miserable. Bryce is clearly happing and living life to the fullest, which is all that should matter.

Let us know what you think of the internet reactions to all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that people are doing too much here, especially considering Bryce is just 17? How do you think LeBron feels about this? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite athletes and their exploits.

Read More: Bronny James Uninspiring In Pac-12 Debut, LeBron Praises Bryce

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
...