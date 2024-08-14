Bryce James Sends Internet Into A Frenzy After Posting His Girlfriend For The First Time

Bryce is just enjoying life.

Bryce James is the middle child of LeBron and Savannah James. Overall, there is a lot of public interest as it pertains to Bryce, and the same can be said of his older brother Bronny. Like Bronny, Bryce is a young basketball player with aspirations of making it to the NBA. Although there are no guarantees, Bryce's proximity to LeBron certainly lends itself to increased scrutiny. You can make the argument that this is totally unfair, especially considering Bryce is just 17 years old.

Moreover, the personal lives of Bronny and Bryce have also been put under the microscope. Whenever Bronny is seen with a young woman, there is some sort of internet backlash involved. Now, the same can be said of Bryce, who recently posted his girlfriend for the first time while at an amusement park. In the video down below, Bryce was seen on a ride with his girlfriend, who he was also photographed with in Paris during the Summer Olympics.

Bryce James Is Living Life

In the replies to DJ Akademiks' post, there were many onlookers who felt it was their place to cast judgments on the relationship. "Those girls using him for money already," one person wrote. "She look too old for him," said another. Some believe the woman in the video is older than Bryce and even accused her of grooming him. However, the age of Bryce's girlfriend remains unconfirmed. Needless to say, this is yet another example of the internet being absolutely miserable. Bryce is clearly happing and living life to the fullest, which is all that should matter.