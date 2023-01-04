Logan Paul has responded to YouTuber Coffeezilla’s three-part video series that covers his CryptoZoo NFT project. Paul labeled the videos a “hit piece” and has threatened to take legal action.

In his videos, Coffeezilla breaks down a substantial amount of fraudulent activities and mismanagement of the project.

“You still published a defamatory hit piece, fully knowing that I was innocent, just so you could enrich yourself in your ’10 million dollar studio.’ Sharp! But deeply unethical. Dangerously misleading and illegal,” Paul says in a seven-minute-long response video published on Tuesday.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 18: Logan Paul attends 2022 WSJ The Future of Everything Festival at Spring Studios on May 18, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

He continued: “I suggest you use the money you got from pumping your Patreon to hire a good lawyer. You’re going to need it.”

Paul further denied the allegations by admitting that he “unknowingly” hired several criminals and conmen to develop CryptoZoo.

“You have used my name for views and money,” Logan said. “He is a lopsided journalist with an agenda.”

As for his videos on the matter, Coffeezilla explained that Paul’s team didn’t spend millions on building the game. Instead, they copied a code from FlokiShibX while claiming it to be original.

“People were buying marketing and promises,” he said.

Paul previously described CryptoZoo as a “really fun game that earns you money.”

Since the release of the video, both Paul and Coffeezilla have traded shots on social media. On Tuesday night, Coffeezilla refuted Paul’s claim that he only reached out to him for comment by December 24, 2022. Instead, the YouTuber shared DMs from over a year ago questioning CryptoZoo.

Check out Coffeezilla’s videos as well as Logan Paul’s response below.

