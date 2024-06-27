Logan Paul Sues Coffeezilla Over Alleged CryptoZoo Lies

Logan Paul believes he was misrepresented.

Let us know what you think of this lawsuit, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Logan Paul has a case here? Did you watch any of the videos made by Coffeezilla pertaining to this situation? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite personalities and their upcoming projects.

Furthermore, Logan claims Coffeezilla made a Patreon account at the same time he started making his CryptoZoo videos. This would suggest that the YouTuber knew this would make him a lot of money and that targeting Logan would bring forth Patreon subscribers. It remains to be seen where this lawsuit will go. Although if one thing is for certain, it is that through all of this, Coffeezill has stood by his reporting.

During this saga, a YouTuber named Coffeezilla made numerous videos about CryptoZoo. In these videos, he called the whole thing a scam. Moreover, he offered numerous interviews and sources who were involved with the project. Having said that, according to TMZ, Logan is now suing Coffeezilla for defamation. As Paul alleges, Coffeezill was aware that the project was not Logan's fault, but continued to make him out to be a scammer.

Logan Paul infamously crashed and burned with the CryptoZoo project . For those who may not be aware, CryptoZoo was some sort of game that fans could invest in. However, everything went south and the game never came to fruition. At the time, Paul blamed those in charge of the project, such as Eddie Ibanez and Jake Greenbaum. Paul claims he trusted these individuals, however, in the end, he ultimately got screwed over. At least that is his version of events.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.