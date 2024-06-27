Logan Paul Sues Coffeezilla Over Alleged CryptoZoo Lies

Logan Paul believes he was misrepresented.

Logan Paul infamously crashed and burned with the CryptoZoo project. For those who may not be aware, CryptoZoo was some sort of game that fans could invest in. However, everything went south and the game never came to fruition. At the time, Paul blamed those in charge of the project, such as Eddie Ibanez and Jake Greenbaum. Paul claims he trusted these individuals, however, in the end, he ultimately got screwed over. At least that is his version of events.

During this saga, a YouTuber named Coffeezilla made numerous videos about CryptoZoo. In these videos, he called the whole thing a scam. Moreover, he offered numerous interviews and sources who were involved with the project. Having said that, according to TMZ, Logan is now suing Coffeezilla for defamation. As Paul alleges, Coffeezill was aware that the project was not Logan's fault, but continued to make him out to be a scammer.

Coffeezilla Made Numerous Videos About Logan Paul

Furthermore, Logan claims Coffeezilla made a Patreon account at the same time he started making his CryptoZoo videos. This would suggest that the YouTuber knew this would make him a lot of money and that targeting Logan would bring forth Patreon subscribers. It remains to be seen where this lawsuit will go. Although if one thing is for certain, it is that through all of this, Coffeezill has stood by his reporting.

Let us know what you think of this lawsuit, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Logan Paul has a case here? Did you watch any of the videos made by Coffeezilla pertaining to this situation? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite personalities and their upcoming projects.

