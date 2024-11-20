Joe Budden Wonders If It’s Possible For Diddy To Have A Fair Trial

Diddy could be hit with a lengthy prison sentence if convicted.

It's no secret that Diddy is in for an intense trial. The Bad Boy founder is currently behind bars for various charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. His trial is expected to begin in May 2025, and he could reportedly face some serious prison time if convicted. He's also facing multiple lawsuits from men and women who accuse him of sexual assault, abuse, and more.

Recently, prosecutors even obtained roughly 19 pages of "privileged notes" that were found during a raid of the mogul's jail cell, according to TMZ. They alleged that they pointed to him allegedly paying Kalenna Harper to release a statement in his defense after Dawn Richard filed a lawsuit against him, and more. Earlier this week, Judge Arun Subramanian ruled that none of this could be used as evidence against Diddy. He ordered the prosecution to destroy the notes.

The Joe Budden Podcast Discusses Diddy's Legal Battle

Joe budden podcast debating if dddy is able to get a fair trial with all these stories coming out about him that the Feds are leaking to media outlets pic.twitter.com/497GTVQXgc — joebuddenclips (@Chatnigga101) November 20, 2024

During a recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, Budden and his co-hosts questioned whether or not it's even possible for Diddy to get a fair trial at this point. According to them, it might not be, considering the number of shocking allegations the public has heard against Diddy. They argued that it might be difficult to find an untainted jury. On the other hand, they also speculated that his celebrity status could give him a leg up.

It remains to be seen how Diddy's case will actually play out. The long list of disturbing accusations he's facing has certainly not stopped growing, however. This week, for example, a former RoboCop stuntman sued him over a music video audition allegedly gone wrong. The man alleges that after drinking a Diet Coke, he blacked out, and woke up to Diddy sodomizing him.