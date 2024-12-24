Diddy Employee Claims He Was Forced To Destroy Sex Party Evidence In New Lawsuit

He was allegedly forced to participate.

You know the drill at this point. It's almost abnormal to have a week go by where there isn't a lawsuit filed against Diddy. The Bad Boy founder has been accused of nearly every crime under the sun, including sex trafficking, assault, and racketeering. Diddy was hit with another lawsuit on December 23. This particular suit comes from a former employee named Philip Pines. Pines claims that he was forced to participate in Diddy's sex parties. He was also, allegedly, forced to clean up and destroy any evidence after the parties came to an end.

In his lawsuit, Philip Pines revealed that he worked for Diddy from December 2019 to December 2021. During this time period, the employee was allegedly forced to have sex with women against his will, and was subjected to abuse on a regular basis. Pines claimed the sex parties in which he would be forced to participate were called "Wild King Nights." He also alleged that he was tasked with preparing for these parties, as well as cleaning them up. Pines said that he purchased alcohol, drugs and sex paraphernalia for each "Wild King Night." Some of the objects he claimed to have purchased include: "red lights, ice buckets, alcohol, marijuana joints, honey packs for male libido, baby oil, astro glide, towels, illegal drugs and power banger sex machines."

Pines Claims Diddy Parties Were Called "Wild King Nights"

Afterwards, Philip Pines would be tasked with damage control. He claims he regularly made sure that attendees did not have video footage of Diddy. If he did not view and delete any footage with the Bad Boy founder, he would reportedly be fired. Pines also made sure that bodily fluids like blood and urine were cleaned up and not traceable. The former employee also recounted specific situations in which Diddy exposed a celebrity to COVID and violently kicked a participant during a "Wild King Night" in Miami.