Demarcus Robinson Victim Of Gunpoint Robbery, Thieves Make Off With $100K Of Jewelry

Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson was reportedly the victim of a gunpoint robbery in Los Angeles earlier this week. Law enforcement were called to a robbery outside a hotel in Los Angeles and told that two men had threatened the 29-year-old with a firearm. Robinson had handed over $100K in jewelry, including an expensive watch.

A fourth-round pick in 2016, Robinson was a role player for the Chiefs until 2022. He was briefly signed by the Raiders, who cut him during training camp. However, he spent the 2022 season in Baltimore before signing with the Rams ahead of the 2023 season. Robinson is yet to make an appearance for the Rams after appearing in all 17 games for the Ravens last season. The Rams host the Steelers this weekend, with Robinson expected to be with the team. Furthermore, the police investigation into the theft remains a developing story.

Read More: Brandon Miller Subject Of Wrongful Death Suit Over Alabama Shooting Death

Bears To Start Division II Rookie Versus Raiders

Elsewhere in the NFL, an undrafted Bears rookie is set to make history this weekend. With Justin Fields out with a dislocated thumb, Chicago will start Tyson Bagent against the Raiders on Sunday. Bagent played four years at Division II Shepherd University in West Virginia and was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Bears this year. A former Harlon Hill Trophy winner, Bagent joins a rare class of Division II players at the pro level. He's just the fourth DII QB to start an NFL in the past 20 years and the first since 2010. John Kitna (Central Washington) and Todd Bourman (St. Cloud State) were the last DII QBs to start an NFL game.

Meanwhile, the Raiders will also be starting backup Bryan Hoyer after Jimmy Garoppolo was ruled out. However, both teams are absolutely battered when it comes to their injury reports. This makes the game the first true "injury bowl" of the season. Furthermore, a win for Vegas will help them cement their place as the second-best team in the AFC West behind the runaway Chiefs. Luckily for them, the third-place Chargers have to face the Chiefs at Arrowhead this weekend.

Read More: Travis Kelce To Travel With Taylor Swift During Eras Tour International Leg

[via]