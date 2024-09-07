Rich The Kid Grabs Rob49 For Extended Version Of "New Chanel Freestyle" Off His Recent Album

Rob49 continues to pop up everywhere.

During the fairly stacked month of July, Rich The Kid put out his fourth full-length offering, Life's A Gamble. There was a fair amount of hype behind the release, outside of it being his first solo work in four years. Perhaps the biggest reason is because of Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's involvement over the entire album. The VULTURES creators were credited as executive producers, which is always a benefit. Both have great ears for beats, and they didn't run of out taste for the Georgia native. One of the best beats Rich The Kid selected was for "New Chanel Freestyle".

Sure, the track only clocks in at 1:26, but SkipOnDaBeat was really in his bag with this one. The bass, kick drums, and 808s are mean mug worthy and it has an overall intimidating presence when it kicks in. After Rich's verse ends, it certainly sounds as if there could've been another verse. Well, he's doing exactly that this weekend, but it's not coming from him. Instead, he brings on Rob49 to tie things together. See how the Louisiana native performs with the audio link below.

Read More: Cardi B Teases New Album With Cryptic Hint

"New Chanel" - Rich The Kid & Rob49

Quotable Lyrics:

Turnt up bad and I'm in these streets (Yeah), I don't wan' beef through no tweet, lil' boy

If it's beef, then we took plan A, tryna find out where you be, boy (Uh-huh, yeah)

Yeah (Yeah), I'm on a codeine pill right now (Yeah)

N**** try to run, he'll chase 'em down (Yeah)

I'm in the hood with choppers, boppers and gods (Cut), you a pistol-popper (Yeah)

Christian Dior with me (Hoo), Chanel my new bitch, please (Uh)