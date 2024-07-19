Rich The Kid Delivers "Life's A Gamble", Executively Produced By Kanye West

"I feel like everything in life’s a gamble. You walk out the front door, you could get hit by a bus. Everything’s a gamble. I’ve taken wins and losses with my career, and I felt it was a perfect title". That was Rich The Kid explaining the meaning behind the title of his latest studio album, Life's A Gamble to Billboard. This is the Queens, New York native's first solo record since 2020's BOSS MAN. However, he did drop two collaborative tapes that same year --Origin and Nobody Safe-- and Trust Fund Babies with Lil Wayne in 2021.
While a fair number of those past releases had lukewarm results, Life's A Gamble, hopes to perform better. It helps that Rich The Kid has built up a lot of momentum coming in. A lot of that stems from him being on the number one record "CARNIVAL" off of Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's VULTURES 1. Speaking of those two, Rich The Kid grabbing them to executive produce this LP had fans licking their lips. Finally, the lead singles, "Gimme A Second" and its sequel, as well as "Band Man", have also been performing well.
What we can say about LAG is that you can tell that Kanye and Ty were big contributors. That is especially true when it comes to the production. For the most part, the beats and the guests attached are the stars of the show (Chief Keef, Offset, Quavo, etc.). However, Rich does have solid performances here such as "Gimme A Second" and "Not In The Mood". But will all of this be enough to negate the long wait and numerous track and feature removals? It sure is a gamble and we will see if it pays off for Rich The Kid soon.
Life's A Gamble- Rich The Kid
Life's A Gamble Tracklist:
- Intro
- Gimme A Second with Peso Pluma
- Not In The Mood with Offset
- New Chanel Freestyle
- Upside Down with French Montana
- Back Then
- Louie Coat with Chief Keef
- Band Man
- Like Yoga with BIA
- Hold On
- Tell Me with Young Adz
- Gimme A Second 2 with Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign, Peso Pluma
- Keep It Exclusive with Quavo
- Sometimes
- No Mileage
- Plain Jane with Kanye West
- Rocking & Rolling
