Rob49 Hypes Up His Girl On "I Swear To God"

This song will go crazy in the clubs.

Rob49 has built up a reputation amongst the hip-hop community is someone who's always bouncing off the walls. Whether it be a single, feature, on a project, the Louisiana native doesn't know what a break is. Not every rapper needs to be super lyrical to keep the listener's attention. Sometimes, you just need to be able to craft high octane bangers to stay relevant. In the case of Rob49 that couldn't be truer. Partially thanks to a feature on "TOPIA TWINS" off Travis Scott's UTOPIA, more ears were able to hear what he's been developing while in the shadows.

A lot of people liked what they heard because his monthly listeners have steadily increased over the last year. Now, he's on a lot of major artist's projects and his singles are popping off more than ever before. "I Swear To God", the most recent from him, will assuredly gain traction fast. It's got a blistering and booming beat that maintains the intensity from start to finish. The bells and dramatic strikes of keys add extra flare and Rob49's flow's and adlibs are erratic but in a good way. Throughout the song, he's gassing up his girl who he dubs "the baddest b**** alive". With the subject matter, the track is sure to thrive at night clubs across the country.

"I Swear To God" - Rob49

Quotable Lyrics:

Pretty b**** keep her nails did, yeah (Yeah, for said, phew)

Pretty b**** got a new wig, yeah (Yeah, she lit, phew)

Bae, let's go to Saks Fifth, yeah (Yeah, do you? Phew)

N**** took you to Ruth Chris, yuck (What the f***? Phew)

Your ex a f***in' lame, n****, yeah (Yeah, f***in' broke-a** n****, phew)

Now you stuck with a bum b****, yeah (Yeah, he a broke-a** n****, phew, phew)