Rob49 Is Ready To Risk It All On Newest Single "On Sight"

Rob comes back with a raunchy club-ready banger.

Damn, b****, you bad (Damn, b****, you bad) You said you don't like your a**, I went and bought that a** (Went and bought that a**) A flight ain't nothin' to a boss, mama, I'm havin' cash (Yeah) I almost took you from your n**** and never gave you back (Never gave you back), man, yeah Spoil you on the daily (Yeah), f***in' you on the daily (Phew) She give good brain like she graduated from Baylor (Yeah)

In this song's case, he's rapping about this girl he's got his sights set on. The feelings he has are intense, raunchy, and sometimes a little overboard. For example, he raps, "Perkies in your a**, that's some real Perc' p**sy, uh (Phew)." It's easily the most throwaway line on the track. However, besides that, it's a wavy and high octane cut, even if it only lasts less than two minutes. It's been another nice year for Rob49, as he's worked with major players like Lil Wayne , Cardi B , and others. But 2025 could be a big stretch for him, especially if he drops another album.

Rob49 is keeping his voice fresh in everyone's ears this year thanks to "On Sight." It's one of five solo cuts he's put out this year and it's to help out with the fact he's yet to drop a project in 2024. We could be due for one in 2025 though given the steadiness at which he's been releasing. For the most part, these recent records have been sticking to a certain vibe. Lately, Rob49 has been operating in the club bangers lane and "On Sight" is a continuation on that.

