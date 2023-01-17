There was an unfortunate run-in with the law yesterday after Lil Tjay was arrested. The New York rapper was reportedly in the Bronx with his team when he was pulled over for a traffic stop. According to reports, Tjay was on his way to film a music video with the city’s rising hitmaker, Ice Spice. However, after his vehicle was searched, police allegedly located a firearm.

Videos of Tjay being escorted to a police vehicle have surfaced on the internet. Bystanders recorded the incident, and one person even shouted out to the rapper, asking him if he was okay.

Following the widespread initial reports, TMZ returned with an update. The outlet was said to have spoken with Tjay’s attorney, Dawn Florio. The lawyer is no stranger to taking on high-profile clients.

Florio reportedly doesn’t believe that those officers legally searched Tjay’s car. The rapper was said to have been a passenger “with several other people,” not the driver. Further, Florio added the car was legally parked on the street and didn’t warrant police attention.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 29: Lil Tjay attends Power 105.1 Powerhouse 2022 at Prudential Center on October 29, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Because Tjay posted on social media about filming the “Gangsta Boo” music video with Ice Spice, Florio suggested police were on the prowl. That hasn’t been confirmed, but the investigation is ongoing.

Last summer, Lil Tjay faced a harrowing ordeal after he was shot seven times during a botched robbery. It took months for the rapper to recover, but he is doing much better and has returned to his career full force.

