Offset Asks Court To Overturn $232K Default Judgment Over Alleged Strip Club Brawl

BY Caroline Fisher 285 Views
Offset Asks Court Overturn Default Judgment Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 19: Rapper Offset attends the Offset "54321" single release party at Revel on August 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
In 2021, Offset was sued by two men who accused him of attacking them at a strip club the year prior "unprovoked."

Offset is dealing with no shortage of drama in his life these days, and recently, he filed a motion to try to take some of it off of his plate. According to In Touch, the former Migos member is battling two men in court, Leamsy Izquierdo and Humberto Crespo.

They sued him back in 2021, alleging that he assaulted them at a club the year prior. According to the suit, he allegedly “unprovoked, jumped from the elevated area in the VIP section to unilaterally assault, attack, and [batter]” them.

Outlets like TMZ reported that the alleged attack was in response to someone splashing champagne on Offset's then-partner, Cardi B. The men alleged that they suffered “severe and permanent injuries," also accusing the venue of failing to provide adequate security.

Offset is fighting back, however, accusing the men of failing to properly serve him. In his motion, he alleges the declaration by the server didn’t confirm that he or anyone else received the necessary documents. As a result, he wants the judge to toss out the case entirely, overturning the $232K default judgment the men were awarded.

Offset & Cardi B Drama
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons
Sep 22, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and entertainer Offset before a game between the Atlanta Falcons and Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Brett Davis / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Legal issues aren't the only thing plaguing Offset lately either. He's also currently in the midst of a divorce from Cardi B, and things have gotten messy in recent months, to say the least.

Last month, the femcee put him on blast during a Twitter Spaces rant, accusing him of threatening to take her life, harassing her and her new man, and more.

He's yet to address her allegations directly. He did claim to not have any hard feelings towards his ex amid her rumored romance with Stefon Diggs though. Earlier this week, fans flooded him with questions about it, with one even joking that he was "punching the air" over it. He quickly set the record straight. "I'm happy for her!!" he wrote.

