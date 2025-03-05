Offset Confirms Show In Russia Amid Label’s Ongoing Boycott

BY Caroline Fisher 583 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Offset Show Russia Label Boycott Hip Hop News
Sep 22, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and entertainer Offset before a game between the Atlanta Falcons and Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Brett Davis / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Offset's label has been boycotting Russia since the country invaded Ukraine in 2022, prompting confusion surrounding his upcoming Moscow show.

Offset's parent label Universal Music Group suspended all operations in Russia after the country invaded Ukraine. “We urge an end to the violence in Ukraine as soon as possible,” a spokesperson for the label announced at the time. “We are adhering to international sanctions and, along with our employees and artists, have been working with groups from a range of countries to support humanitarian relief efforts to bring urgent aid to refugees in the region.”

Despite this, the former Migos member recently confirmed that he'll be performing in Moscow next month. In an Instagram Story posted yesterday (March 4), he shared a flyer for his show at MTC Live Hall on April 18. He also provided followers with a link to information about tickets. Offset isn't the only artist to perform in Russia despite UMG's boycott, however. DaBaby also performed in Moscow last week.

Read More: Offset Bashes Elon Musk For Promoting Pardon Of George Floyd's Murderer

Offset & Cardi B's Divorce
Syndication: Phoenix
The Three Migos perform during Drake's Aubrey & The Three Migos Tour at Gila River Arena in Glendale on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. Ralph Freso / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

News of Offset's Russia performance comes amid his divorce from Cardi B, which has gotten messy in recent months. It was reported that the two artists were going their separate ways last summer, shortly before the femcee announced that she was pregnant with their third child. They've since traded various insults online, accusing each other of cheating and more. These days, Cardi is rumored to have a romance brewing with Stefon Diggs, whereas Offset has been linked to a few models.

Last week, the "Ten" performer also requested joint legal custody of their kids. In court documents obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, he said that Cardi's home should be the children's primary residence, and asked the court to outline each of their child support obligations. Offset wants the court to divvy up their marital property too, and believes they should cover their own legal fees.

Read More: Kanye West Welcomes Andrew Tate Back To The U.S. With “Break The Internet” Interview Offer

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
4th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards Relationships Cardi B Addresses Rumors She’s Romantically Involved With Stefon Diggs 13.9K
Cardi B Unbothered Offset Custody Gossip News Relationships Cardi B Looks Unbothered By Offset’s Custody Filing As She Flaunts Bold New Look 2.7K
Offset Joint Custody Asset Split Cardi B Divorce Hip Hop News Relationships Offset Files For Joint Custody And 50/50 Asset Split In Tumultuous Cardi B Divorce 2.5K
Syndication: Phoenix Relationships Offset Goes Off On Twitter After Cardi B & Stefon Diggs’ Night Out 20.3K