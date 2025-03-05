Offset Confirms Show In Russia Amid Label’s Ongoing Boycott

Offset's parent label Universal Music Group suspended all operations in Russia after the country invaded Ukraine. “We urge an end to the violence in Ukraine as soon as possible,” a spokesperson for the label announced at the time. “We are adhering to international sanctions and, along with our employees and artists, have been working with groups from a range of countries to support humanitarian relief efforts to bring urgent aid to refugees in the region.”

Despite this, the former Migos member recently confirmed that he'll be performing in Moscow next month. In an Instagram Story posted yesterday (March 4), he shared a flyer for his show at MTC Live Hall on April 18. He also provided followers with a link to information about tickets. Offset isn't the only artist to perform in Russia despite UMG's boycott, however. DaBaby also performed in Moscow last week.

Offset & Cardi B's Divorce

The Three Migos perform during Drake's Aubrey & The Three Migos Tour at Gila River Arena in Glendale on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. Ralph Freso / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

News of Offset's Russia performance comes amid his divorce from Cardi B, which has gotten messy in recent months. It was reported that the two artists were going their separate ways last summer, shortly before the femcee announced that she was pregnant with their third child. They've since traded various insults online, accusing each other of cheating and more. These days, Cardi is rumored to have a romance brewing with Stefon Diggs, whereas Offset has been linked to a few models.