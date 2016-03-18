traffic violation
- Music6ix9ine Is Confused In New Body Cam Footage Of His ArrestMany people online joked about the cops betraying one of their informants.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeSheff G Charged With "Criminal Possession Of A Weapon" Following Traffic Stop: ReportAfter the news of his charges surfaced, the 22-year-old rapper told fans, "Don't believe the hype."By Erika Marie
- MusicBenzino Arrested For Outstanding Warrant, Accuses Officers Of Racism: ReportHe was taken into custody in Atlanta after his car was reportedly blocking the street.By Erika Marie
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Gets Community Service As Punishment For Dirt Bike ChargeLil Uzi Vert gets out of a sticky legal situation. By Matt F
- MusicKendrick Lamar Pulled Over In Beverly Hills; Avoids TicketKendrick Lamar was pulled over Friday afternoon in Beverly Hills for not having a license plate.By Kevin Goddard
- LifeDallas Man Rats Himself Out For Drugs On Facebook LiveDuring a traffic stop, a Dallas man reveals he has drugs in his car on Facebook Live, earning himself even more charges.By hnhh
- NewsOffset Has Been Released From JailThe morning after going to jail for a suspended license, Offset of Migos has been released. By Angus Walker