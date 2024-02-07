Why Was Adult Film Star Lisa Ann Arrested?

Lisa Ann is a now-retired adult film star who has become widely known for her work and many media appearances. She has appeared in several widely-circulated memes, launched a successful podcast venture, and even popped up in Eminem's 2009 music video for the track "We Made You." Last week, during a live comedy show, authorities arrested Lisa Ann, and video footage of the star in handcuffs has been circulating on social media ever since. This surprising scene left many fans wondering about the exact cause.

Authorities Arrested Lisa Ann At A Matt Rife Show

Authorities arrested the adult actress during controversial stand-up comedian Matt Rife's Radio City Music Hall performance. Security removed Lisa Ann for allegedly causing a disturbance at the show. New York Police, who arrived at the scene, were videotaped dragging the prolific actress out of the venue. Lisa Ann explained to the crowd, "I did nothing wrong. I didn't touch my phone. I wanted to see Matt Rife because he's a friend of mine!" Ann was only held briefly, as the podcast host explained to her fans via X (formerly Twitter) that she was released after roughly 45 minutes. Still, the traumatizing event has surely been the focus of her entire week.

According to reps for Matt Rife, Ann was creating a nuisance at the show by recording the comedy set on her cell phone, refusing to put her electronics away upon request, and being loud and disruptive in the crowd. Lisa Ann has denied all of these claims and specifically refuted that she had not used a cell phone at all during the set. Currently, no recordings of what happened inside the venue exist, leaving the truth solely to speculation.

Lisa Ann Gives Her Side Of The Story On Her Podcast

During a recent solo episode of her podcast, The Lisa Ann Experience, the performer provided an in-depth response to the arrest, where she revealed several interesting elements that may have led to the misunderstanding. Lisa Ann stated that she and Matt Rife are personal friends who have collaborated on comedy performances and live shows in the past via Zoom. However, they intended this event to be their first face-to-face meeting. Ann alleges that she did not use her phone at any point during the performance, though she confessed to taking a photo of herself in front of the stage moments after the doors opened, long before any comedian had taken the stage.

Apparently, as Lisa Ann explained, it is against Radio City Music Hall rules to take photos inside the venue at any point, including before the show. The adult star was unaware of this rule at the time, though the photo she took does show a frustrated security guard providing some killer side-eye in the background. After taking the picture, she asserts that she immediately stowed her phone in her purse and took her seat, ready for the show to begin. Then, minutes into the opening act performance, security dragged her to the lobby, alleging that she had been continually on her phone and had become disorderly.

The Podcaster Is Ready To Put The Incident Behind Her

During her rant on The Lisa Ann Experience, the eponymous podcaster concluded that she has no interest in pressing charges against the venue, the NYPD, or anyone in Matt Rife's management team. Although the arrest and subsequent media coverage have deeply affected the star, she clarified that she doesn't want to invest more time or energy into the incident. During the podcast, she announced her intention to take the remainder of the week to cool down and recharge. Lisa Ann also explained that she intends to move on from the entire affair by the time the podcast episode was uploaded to DSPs.

