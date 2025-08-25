Video Footage From King Harris' 2024 Arrest Surfaces

V-103 Winterfest
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 15: T.I. and King Harris perform onstage during 2023 V-103 Winterfest: Celebrating 50 Years of Hip Hop at State Farm Arena on December 15, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Son of T.I., King Harris, was arrested in Georgia in 2024 after having an open warrant for his arrest stemming from a 2022 case.

King Harris has not had/given the easiest path to success for himself so far. Lately, though, he's pretty much stayed out of the news for all the wrong reasons. But today, he may come across his checkered past as footage from his 2024 arrest is now online.

Posted by YouTube channel Badge Chronicles and caught by Vlad TV, the nearly 30-minute-long video shows what transpired back in October. It starts after King Harris nearly hit a police car with his vehicle while exiting a gas station.

As the officers approached the rapper's car (a BMW), they picked up the smell of marijuana. Moreover, they noticed a gun attached to his hip. After they ran his records, they noticed Harris had a warrant out for his arrest.

He had one stemming from 2022 revolving around speeding, driving with a suspended license, and a DUI. It was issued after King didn't appear in court. After learning this, one of the officer's released a statement describing the arrest.

"Mr. Harris was cooperative, and I removed the firearm from his hip with no issue. I then had Mr. Harris step out of the vehicle and I detained him by placing handcuffs on him. I escorted Mr. Harris to my patrol vehicle, conducted a pat down, and placed him into the rear of my vehicle."

King Harris & His Son

The footage also shows Harris clearly frustrated with the whole situation. However, in general, authorities and T.I.'s son, were quite calm throughout. After his handcuffing in Dunwoody he was transferred to DeKalb County Jail.

Shortly after, Harris was transferred to Pickens County after a recall was ordered for the bench warrant. Unfortunately, all of this went down at an unfortunate time.

Weeks later, King and the mother of his child, who goes by Big Na Na, brought a son into the world in November. He also dropped a song titled "Dear Son" dedicated to his baby boy. "Nov 5, 8:09 am Welcome King Jr. TIME TO TAKEOVER," King wrote in an Instagram post promoting the track and his start in fatherhood.

